Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

NYSE HD opened at $205.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.22. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.57 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.