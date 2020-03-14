Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 141.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

FIXX opened at $14.89 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $655.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $136,840.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $123,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

