Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $122,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

HON traded up $14.56 on Friday, reaching $149.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,323,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,046. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.44 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.88 and its 200 day moving average is $172.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

