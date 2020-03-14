Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,566 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $56,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,308 shares of company stock worth $7,056,175 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

