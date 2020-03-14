Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

HRL opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,460 shares of company stock worth $4,083,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

