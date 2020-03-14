Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 75,600 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vistra Energy worth $37,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.