Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 286,536 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,536 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Teradata worth $36,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 734.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 1,300.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

