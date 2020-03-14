Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,784,589 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 5.46% of Whiting Petroleum worth $36,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 236,772 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 195,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLL. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.