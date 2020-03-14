Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,191,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551,360 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.52% of Altus Midstream worth $23,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $1.18 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

