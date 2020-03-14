Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,440 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Avista worth $55,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Avista by 31,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVA opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

