Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $33.84 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 146.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300,450 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.43% of EnPro Industries worth $33,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

