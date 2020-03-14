Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $37.34 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,130 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Stifel Financial worth $37,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $257,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.83. Stifel Financial Corp has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $69.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $203,629.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 837,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,640,382.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,167.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,928 shares of company stock worth $1,834,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

