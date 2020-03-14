Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $51.26 Million Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,609,040 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.33% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $51,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

