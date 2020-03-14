Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $57.17 Million Holdings in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,790 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Navistar International worth $57,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 364,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Navistar International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navistar International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $6,654,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Navistar International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Navistar International stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Navistar International Corp has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.