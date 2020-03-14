Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $66.52 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,770 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Omnicom Group worth $66,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

