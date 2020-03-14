Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New $66.25 Million Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,888,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,251,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.70% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $57,890,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,838,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,341,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $11,108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $6,842,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.09.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $266.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

