Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 178,490 Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,490 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of Berry Petroleum worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 957,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 201,338 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 41,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.67%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Berry Petroleum Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

