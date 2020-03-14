Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 10,710 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Rush Enterprises worth $41,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $17,910,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 321,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Stephens decreased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $33.42 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

