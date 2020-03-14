Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,127,467 Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127,467 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Masonite International worth $34,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International Corp has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

