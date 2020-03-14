Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,257,617 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,962,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,257,617 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 12.42% of MDC Partners worth $24,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,446,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky bought 21,497 shares of MDC Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $41,274.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.23. MDC Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

