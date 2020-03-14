Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 171,580 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 171,580 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 6.60% of Miller Industries worth $27,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 36.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $328.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $38.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

