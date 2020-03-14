Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 200,920 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200,920 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Commscope worth $44,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

