Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 21,020 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Group 1 Automotive worth $21,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $51.74 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $950.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.