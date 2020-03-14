Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 2,481,455 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,481,455 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.66% of Tutor Perini worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.