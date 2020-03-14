Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 408,260 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,288,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408,260 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.36% of TRI Pointe Group worth $51,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,035,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,111,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of TPH opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.