Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,019,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,828,179 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of The GEO Group worth $33,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The GEO Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

In related news, SVP David J. Venturella bought 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,623.90. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 265,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 521,637 shares of company stock worth $8,635,592. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

