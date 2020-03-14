Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Colony Capital worth $38,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Colony Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Colony Capital by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 96,868 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Colony Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colony Capital stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.28%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

