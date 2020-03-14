Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on HNP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

NYSE:HNP opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

