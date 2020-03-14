Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hub Group worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Hub Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.50. Hub Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

