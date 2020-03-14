Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $73,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 791.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,339,000 after buying an additional 440,506 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after buying an additional 171,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB opened at $119.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

