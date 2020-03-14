Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

HCFT opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a current ratio of 26.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 million, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

