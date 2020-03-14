Hxro (HXRO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.39 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Hxro has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $4.39 million and $3,414.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.02218434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00198375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00112167 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,765,819 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

Hxro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

