Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 54.8% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and OKEx. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $766,475.41 and $9,598.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.73 or 0.04852063 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00061509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00038129 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019120 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bgogo and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

