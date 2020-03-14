Hydro Tops 1-Day Volume of $758,784.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 62.5% against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $758,784.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00484668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.05171615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00059901 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018645 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CoinEx, IDAX, Fatbtc, BitMart, IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.