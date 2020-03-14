i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Update

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 944,100 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 823,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IIIV opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.39 million, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 0.73. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. i3 Verticals’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIIV. DA Davidson raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

