IAA (NYSE:IAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAA (NYSE:IAA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in IAA by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in IAA by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. IAA has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

