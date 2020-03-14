IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares during the period. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $15,308,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,670. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $171.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

