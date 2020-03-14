Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,019 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,000. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

