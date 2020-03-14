IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0010

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $946,765.04 and approximately $8,490.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX, Allbit, LBank and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, CoinTiger, HitBTC, DDEX, LBank, Gate.io, OEX, Kucoin, Upbit, Allbit, Bittrex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

