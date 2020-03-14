Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $233.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.87. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.24 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

