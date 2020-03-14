Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.88% of Immunomedics worth $36,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Immunomedics by 18.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Immunomedics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMMU. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of IMMU opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.53. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

