ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,441 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ING Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

NYSE:ING opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

