Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Ingles Markets worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.