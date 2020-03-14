Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $84,417.87 and approximately $6,249.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02248354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00195405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00041153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,099,737 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, CoinBene, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

