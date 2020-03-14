Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Down 64.8% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 64.8% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $849,788.90 and $468.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

