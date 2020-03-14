Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Global Arena (NASDAQ:GAHC) Financial Contrast

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Interactive Brokers Group and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Global Arena.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Global Arena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 7.10 $161.00 million $2.27 19.44 Global Arena $720,000.00 2.69 $7.92 million N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 6.24% 2.12% 0.24% Global Arena 29.67% -3.04% 23.98%

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Global Arena on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

