Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,861,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $261.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $306.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.74.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.