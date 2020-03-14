Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $470.98 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.57 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $572.56 and a 200-day moving average of $560.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,905.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

