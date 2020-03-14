Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,568 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,265.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,301,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,765 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,074,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after purchasing an additional 299,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 272,725 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,522,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.