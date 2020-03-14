Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,323,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,958 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.69% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $212,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,849,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,001 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 61,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

